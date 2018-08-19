Those plaques that were removed involved the history of Niabi Zoo. My mother Ruth Pauline Hanson spent countless hours volunteering at the zoo. Upon her death May 5, 2007, we honored her memory with a memorial bench with a plaque.
My mother Ruth Pauline Mauk Lincoln Hanson was a member of this community for 86 years. Her great-grandfather Henry Meese died Dec. 6, 1890, in Moline and her grandfather William Meese was the first president of the Rock Island Historical Society in 1912.
It is unfortunate that the Zoological Society and board are not agreeing, but why punish the families that choose to honor their loved ones. Who cares where the funds came from, the idea was to support the zoo. On July 30, when our family went to find her bench there was no plaque. How sad to think that families won't be able to sit on their loved ones' memorial benches.
Those names were more than a plaque, they represented people in our community who loved the zoo. They were the roots of the zoo. How can a community trust people who show so little respect of memorials?
I feel the community has been betrayed and fear for the future of our beloved zoo. It was like vandals taking headstones in a cemetery at night.
Roberta Prybil
Moline