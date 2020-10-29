 Skip to main content
This is in response to Jerry Willis' Oct. 18 letter, "Restoring stability". Please, when you talk about John Kennedy, refer to him as "President John F. Kennedy," a real president. Also, know the whole quote: "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country."

President Trump cannot hold a candle to President John F. Kennedy. Remember, President John F. Kennedy served this great country by being in the military. You cannot say that about President Trump. I don't believe President John F. Kennedy would be in denial about what is going on with this country today.

Stephany Olvera

Moline

