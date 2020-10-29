This is in response to Jerry Willis' Oct. 18 letter, "Restoring stability". Please, when you talk about John Kennedy, refer to him as "President John F. Kennedy," a real president. Also, know the whole quote: "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country."
President Trump cannot hold a candle to President John F. Kennedy. Remember, President John F. Kennedy served this great country by being in the military. You cannot say that about President Trump. I don't believe President John F. Kennedy would be in denial about what is going on with this country today.
Stephany Olvera
Moline
