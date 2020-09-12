In this space I have read many letters from a Christian perspective. I would like to present a Buddhist perspective.
Buddhism does not have the concept of original sin but does posit a condition of human ignorance. This state is akin to sleepwalking, a state where we are only half awake. In this state our actions cause suffering both to ourselves and others. Buddha said we can awake from this state and provide a physical and mental path to follow.
The root of ignorance is our inability to see the interdependent nature of being. All things are connected and dependent on the physical level, this appears as the laws of physics. On the moral plane, Karma. Violent actions beget violent actions. Loving kindness begets loving kindness.
Kenji Jo
Bettendorf
