I submit that President Trump did not deserve another term for several reasons. Here are two:

1. About 1,800 factories have disappeared under Trump, along with 740,000 manufacturing jobs this year alone.

2. Trump failed to provide leadership in the mitigation of the Trump pandemic from Day 1. He has the blood of thousands of unnecessary deaths on his hands, due to his lies and inaction.

I could go on, but I lack space.

Given that a significant percentage of the Republican electorate believes that the earth is 6,000 years old and humans walked with the dinosaurs, which is demonstrably not true, I submit that trying to change Republican minds with facts is a waste of time. Instead, I propose thinking people use ridicule.

1. Future students of statistics will study the calculations of Kayleigh McEnany regarding the statistical certainty of Trump's victory in the swing states because there are lies, damned lies, and Kayleigh McEnany.

2. There will be environmental classes providing instruction in raking forests. Some hands-on instruction will be taught at Four Seasons Total Landscaping where Rudi Giuliani will still be looking for "alternate facts" and his reputation.