Um, Mr. Dixel, wouldn't news organizations, social media and even word of mouth be broadcasting videos, how-to instructions and stories of using a gun to deflect bullets? Does just owning a gun prevent another gun from firing or is it necessary to hold a gun in your hand and actively knock a bullet from its trajectory? That's how guns save lives, right? You're not thinking that shooting someone who fires a gun is saving lives, do you? Please find a reputable investigative organization to present descriptions and statistics explaining what you mean. I'm sure the CDC, FBI, etc. would have the information.