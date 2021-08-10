 Skip to main content
Just a great big thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers responsible for the Heights of the Era event held in Lindsay Park on Saturday, July 24. It was just super having this opportunity to enjoy traditional ('trad') jazz by outstanding bands and musicians all day long in what was the perfect outdoor setting for just such an event. I very, very much hope that live jazz music is back to stay as part of the Bix weekend. Again, my sincerest thanks to everyone responsible for making such a great event happen.

Jerry Skalak

Davenport

