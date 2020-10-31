This year’s election ballot calls for a vote, to be submitted on Nov. 3, for the retention of Thomas Kilbride, as an Illinois Supreme Court justice.
Justice Kilbride has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2000. Justice Kilbride was an attorney practicing in Rock Island, prior to his election. I have known Justice Kilbride as a well-respected, hard-working, fair-minded, and honest justice with the highest integrity. I am personally very proud that Rock Island County has been represented on the Supreme Court by such an up-front, down-to-earth, courageous justice, who has voted his conscience for the decision that is consistent with the U.S. Constitution, and is in the best interest of the citizens he represents.
Justice Kilbride has demonstrated that he has all of the credentials, experience and wisdom to be an excellent Supreme Court justice.
I urge you to vote for the retention of Justice Kilbride in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
William T. Phares
East Moline
