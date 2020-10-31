Justice Kilbride has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2000. Justice Kilbride was an attorney practicing in Rock Island, prior to his election. I have known Justice Kilbride as a well-respected, hard-working, fair-minded, and honest justice with the highest integrity. I am personally very proud that Rock Island County has been represented on the Supreme Court by such an up-front, down-to-earth, courageous justice, who has voted his conscience for the decision that is consistent with the U.S. Constitution, and is in the best interest of the citizens he represents.