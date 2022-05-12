If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at the front page of the paper the day after the leak of Samuel Alito's opinion on Roe v Wade, with a photo of abortion demonstrators, a story of a woman denied an abortion, Maggie Tinsman's story, and pieces from the AP about a woman's "reproductive rights," with three more follow-up pro abortion pieces the next day, and more the next. One thing missing from the Dispatch's coverage is destroying another one of our institutions, the Supreme Court via the leak, and leftists divulging justices' home addresses.

With the exception of a few crumbs that The Dispatch throws to conservatives like John Donald O'Shea's and Mark Thiessen's columns, the rest of the paper is filled with unapologetic leftists like Don Wooten, closet liberal, Dan Lee, and the editorial board.

We get a steady diet of Eugene Robinson, pieces from the Washington Post, shared op-eds from other liberal papers, and of course the AP that used to simply report the news, but now editorializes each story with a liberal slant.

If leftists would expend some of their energy demonstrating for important things like making something in this country again, ending rampant crime, securing the border, lowering gas prices, and curbing inflation instead of their celebration of 60,000,000 dead babies since Roe that they call healthcare, maybe something worthwhile would get done in this country.

Jim Vize

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0