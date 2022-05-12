 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter:

Letters logo

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at the front page of the paper the day after the leak of Samuel Alito's opinion on Roe v Wade, with a photo of abortion demonstrators, a story of a woman denied an abortion, Maggie Tinsman's story, and pieces from the AP about a woman's "reproductive rights," with three more follow-up pro abortion pieces the next day, and more the next. One thing missing from the Dispatch's coverage is destroying another one of our institutions, the Supreme Court via the leak, and leftists divulging justices' home addresses.

With the exception of a few crumbs that The Dispatch throws to conservatives like John Donald O'Shea's and Mark Thiessen's columns, the rest of the paper is filled with unapologetic leftists like Don Wooten, closet liberal, Dan Lee, and the editorial board.

We get a steady diet of Eugene Robinson, pieces from the Washington Post, shared op-eds from other liberal papers, and of course the AP that used to simply report the news, but now editorializes each story with a liberal slant.

People are also reading…

If leftists would expend some of their energy demonstrating for important things like making something in this country again, ending rampant crime, securing the border, lowering gas prices, and curbing inflation instead of their celebration of 60,000,000 dead babies since Roe that they call healthcare, maybe something worthwhile would get done in this country.

Jim Vize

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter:Freedom for all?

Letter:Freedom for all?

In the leaked preliminary Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Judge Alito remarks that the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy on…

Letter: Protect life

Letter: Protect life

There are two competing “celebrations” going on right now. One celebrates mothers. The other celebrates those who terminate their pregnancies.…

Letter: Here we are

Letter: Here we are

Remember the good old days when all the press had to worry about was what Donald Trump may or may not have said in a phone call? No Russian in…

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News