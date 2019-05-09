While colluding via phone on Friday, May 3, President Donald Trump and Premier Vladimir Putin agreed they would each deny any collusion in 2016. They did not have to discuss what events, when, where, who was present or topics discussed because they each knew. President Trump also gave Putin incentive to interfere with the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections, once again in Trump's behalf, by suggesting he would lift the sanctions we have against Russia for their actions in Ukraine and the Crimea.
The President of the United States is now a vassal of the Premier of Russia. Wake up America!
James L. Tucker
Riverdale, Iowa