Jazmin Newton is, quite frankly, the best choice for the Scott County Board of supervisors. Her leadership experience and her experience as President of LULAC Council 10 sets her apart from her opponents and gives her a unique skill set that's currently lacking in Scott County. Her equilibrium between intelligence and compassion will make her an outstanding supervisor. I wholeheartedly endorse Jazmin for the Board of Supervisors and I encourage every Scott County resident voting this year to vote for her.