With our world in a heinous state of flux, we as citizens of America and the Quad-Cities have a definite obligation to significantly help our fellow man.

In accomplishing this act of kindness, I have chosen to help and assist friends who have suffered endless bouts of hellacious illness by purchasing and giving them wonderful fresh produce from Steve (last name forth coming) of Muscatine. For example, 80 fresh ears of wonderful sweet com were delivered to shut-ins as well as watermelons, cantaloupes, onions, green peppers, and plump-huge tomatoes.

I have been witness to smiling faces and a few teary eyes. These friends have warmed my heart by their tenacity and strength.

May God bless and heal these wonderful people as they travel their journey to wellness.

June Fahlenkamp

Moline

