The Fair Tax Amendment has nothing to do with fairness. The title is strictly propaganda. Nor is a progressive tax fair. Why should one person’s next dollar earned be taxed more heavily than anyone else’s? Is this next dollar somehow less legitimate, that the state must punish us by removing more of it from our pockets?

We all aspire not only to earning enough to pay for food, clothing, and shelter, but also to building personal and family wealth. This progressive tax is a fiscal version of the Myth of Sisyphus. It makes each dollar earned less valuable than the previous dollar, and makes adding to one’s savings progressively harder.

It is easy to see that the wealthy already pay more with a flat tax. With a straight percentage tax, the more one earns, the more one pays. On a national level, according to the Tax Foundation, the top 1% paid a greater share (37.3%) of individual income taxes than the bottom 90% combined.

Indeed, the legislature will plunder us all, as a recent writer said, only they will plunder those who are already being plundered even more than now.

How much the state should pay for schools is a separate issue. Conflating it with a progressive tax proposal is inappropriate.