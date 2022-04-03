Letters to the editor

Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential workers. The excluded part is important because some essential workers were excluded from stimulus payments during the pandemic that most people got. This group has been trying to get some pandemic payments in Scott County, as has been offered in some other Iowa counties. They have been repeatedly denied in Scott County.

In order to recognize these excluded essential workers, they drafted a proclamation, with the help of Supervisor Ken Croken, giving them recognition for the contribution they have made, endangering their lives to help us all out. I was told ahead of time that this proclamation had been changed by the supervisors, but no one knew what it was changed to. Excluded essential workers and allies were allowed to voice their support before the reading of the amendment, but not after the reading.

It is important that the amended version of the proclamation left out the excluded portion of the essential workers. They were, also, excluded from pointing this out.

Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden’s speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to him shows us his knowledge and experience because he was part of that history and compassion, empathy and truthfulness.

I’m glad he focused on unity with NATO and our allies. We have friends to stand together with for democracy. Hopefully, the Republicans in the Senate who are hell bent on Trumpism, to become an autocratic nation, will see what’s happening in Ukraine and appreciate their freedoms. Free to be vaccinated if they wish, free to receive the truth from the news, free to worship what faith they choose, free to read a book to learn about others, to choose the school they wish to attend, etc.

Think where else you want to live? You’re free to move. Our country gives you the right to be who you want to be. You can even be a congressman and take an oath to defend and protect the Constitution — and then break that oath and still keep your job.

This next election will tell who the real patriots are. I choose democracy. I love America.

Fix eviction problem

I live in Davenport, which has long struggled with homelessness. It’s therefore important to me that fellow Iowans are not unnecessarily barred from housing.

Right now in Iowa, if you have an eviction filed against you — even if you are never actually evicted — that record follows you around for the rest of your life. An eviction record makes it much harder for people to find quality, affordable housing in the future.

The Iowa Senate has the opportunity to advance a bill that would prevent an eviction filing from following someone around for life. The bill would automatically clear someone’s record if the eviction filing is thrown out or the tenant wins the case.

This bill would go a long way toward making sure all Iowans have a place to call home, regardless of their circumstances or background. But the Legislature must act soon. Iowans can’t afford to wait. Sen. Roby Smith, please support this bill.

