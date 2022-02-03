Letters to the Editor

Putin’s plans in Ukraine

In 2016, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump “Putin’s puppet.” How true that was.

James Comey, FBI director, had just been removed by Trump for telling the truth about Russia meddling in the election. At this time, Trump had Russian diplomats in the White House as guests. When Trump told them what he had done, they were all smiles. One of those diplomats, Sergei Lavrov was just a week ago negotiating with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at defusing tensions in Ukraine.

Putin is trying to remove Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky so Putin can replace him with a Pro-Russia president; a puppet so Putin can pull the strings.

If Putin is allowed to invade and take over Ukraine like he did with Crimea, he will keep going. He needs to be stopped.

Fox News, the channel of Tucker Carlson and Trump propaganda, sounds pro-Russian. They don’t care what happens to Ukraine. How would you feel if our borders were surrounded by the Russian army? Ukraine is a country not much bigger than Texas. Most reading this letter have no idea where Ukraine and Crimea are located.

Pray for everyone involved in the conflict. Consider II Chronicles 16.9: For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.

Oscar Perez

Moline

Choice is needed

The news of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal giving parents more choice in education and the celebration of National School Choice Week have inspired me to write in about the importance of parents having options when it comes to educating their children.

I have been teaching for 19 years and I recognize the one thing children have in common is that each one of them is different. No two of my students have learned the same way. I have taught in both public and private schools and have seen first-hand that students succeed when they are in a setting that meets their individual needs. All parents should be able to choose that ideal setting.

School choice programs, such as our Iowa School Tuition Organizations tax credit and the proposed education savings account, provide Iowa parents the opportunity to give their child that best-fit education and allows their student to thrive in the classroom, making my job as an educator even more rewarding. School Choice Week is a celebration of effective K-12 options for students; I hope Iowa will continue to make these options available to more parents.

There is no better time to position Iowa to stand out in such a positive way. Teachers are ready, parents want the choice, and students deserve the best education we can offer them to build a great future.

Jennifer Hines

Davenport

