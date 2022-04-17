 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the editor

Prosperity for all

Erick Lee, in his Quad-City Times column, ”Follow Iowa’s example,” makes assumptions that aren’t based on facts as reported in daily newspapers. There are not enough available workers to fill jobs. The major cause of inflation is too much demand and not enough supply. His “out of control spending” comment is, given the debt increase during the Trump presidency, partisan hypocrisy.

Lee is right that small businesses are going through a tough time. They do need relief. But tax cuts will not solve the problems Lee blames on President Biden. Tax cuts should improve Lee’s profits, but they will negatively affect the quality of life for most Iowans.

Capitalism is a good economic system when everyone is fairly represented, basic needs are met, and a good quality of life is ensured. That isn’t how it is working in America. Too many people are being left behind, as in Iowa.

There are better economic policies. For example, MIT economists, Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee’s book, “Good Economics for Bad Times”, states that good economic practices can solve major problems by using evidence-based policies. They give examples of what’s working and what hasn’t. Don Wooten, in his column a week ago, “Breaking down the barriers,” suggests “Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create A More Just Economy,” by Anthony Annett, might instruct us in how our faith beliefs can better inform economic policies.

Changing economic policy requires leaders be open minded about present failures and work toward economic prosperity for all.

Ida Weibel

Long Grove

A hassle

We seniors who don’t have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don’t know what’s on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers license renewed is a real fiasco. The phone number on the reminder card just tells you to renew online. My sister is 80 years old and I am 84. We go to Tipton to get our license renewed. Tipton talks to you on the phone. Life for seniors is just one hassle after another these days.

Ruth Stivers

Davenport

A call to action

Iowa parents have much to be proud of. So do their children, their children’s educators, and school staff. The past two years brought severe health threats to our communities. Families and school districts have made difficult decisions under the pressures of an unforgiving pandemic and a deluge of disinformation. Despite shared difficulties, Iowans have united to make the best of a bad situation. Most of our students are back in school where they belong.

But the battle to invigorate public schools isn’t over. Long before the pandemic, Iowa’s public educational system national rankings slipped from head of class status. From 2019 to 2021, we dropped three spots in higher education, 11 spots in K-12, and fell nine spots overall.

This slide is the direct effect of drastic cuts and lack of attention from our elected officials. Yearly budget increases of 2.5% with costs and inflation of 7% are actual budget cuts. This hurts our ability to teach all students and ensure our shared future.

Iowa parents have proven they’ll fight to protect public schools that support their children’s futures. Now is the time to support new leaders who will restore and invest by recruiting and retaining teachers, bus drivers and staff. New leaders who will also support innovative programs that’ll protect the physical and mental health of children. Iowa public schools provide a crucial service, creating our community leaders of tomorrow.

Mary Kathleen Figaro

Bettendorf

(Figaro is a Democratic candidate for the Iowa State Senate, District 47.)

