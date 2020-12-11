The right call
Kudos to Rita Hart! Iowans deserve an accurate ballot count for the U.S. House in District 2. While an initial recount examined ballots that had not been counted correctly on Election Day, several counties did not conduct the full hand recount necessary to make sure every Iowan’s vote was counted. The recount process in Iowa used just three people per county to examine ballots, making it impossible to hand count every ballot over the course of two weeks. There remain thousands more ballots that have not been examined for voter intent at all.
Hart had six days under the Iowa Code to appeal to Iowa’s legal system for redress after the certification. “If 72 members of the recount boards could not do that in the time they had, then five members of a judicial panel could not do it in less than a week,” stated retired Iowa judge Gary D. McKenrick.
Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls offers, “If Republicans are interested in a fair process instead of a rushed timeline, we’d be happy to introduce a leadership bill early in the session to remove Iowa’s arbitrary deadline to allow this process to move forward in Iowa court rather than Congress. Until then, Rita’s decision will allow the necessary time to accurately adjudicate this process and is the right call.”
Jim Glasson
West Branch
A pleasant encounter
East Moline post office rocks! Thank you to the young man at the counter for his fabulous upbeat attitude on Dec. 9. Taking my packages, he said I had too many. Who was I, Mrs. Claus? Such a pleasant encounter left me smiling for the rest of the day. Thank you.
Connie Peed
East Moline
Your legacy
We will long remember the year 2020. For those of us born after “The Greatest Generation”, this may be the first time we have collectively been called on to sacrifice for the good of others.
How have we, or will we, measure up? Have we reacted like spoiled, selfish children, or have we “stepped up” by considering the needs of others before our own? How will you be remembered?
Judy Boland
Davenport
Time for a just change
Superintendent Janelle Brouwer of Marion High School and its five school board members are to be congratulated for their decision to end their sports teams’ name “Indians” amid their community’s objections.
We recommend the school board renew her contract with a raise. She and her board have the insight to realize times have changed and to recognize subtle prejudice and racism no longer have a place in sports or in the classroom.
Sportswriter Don Doxsie, on October 20, waxing sentimental, wrote: “You wonder how far this will go.” He disagrees with Brouwer who said, “We felt it was no longer appropriate.” Doxsie apparently does not appreciate cultures, which say: Stop disrespecting people.
The members of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities (NACQC) join us in celebrating the decision of the five board members to end the discriminatory and degrading practice of naming sports teams with labels which stigmatize Native Americans.
Thanks to Mr. Doxsie for bringing our attention to the 10 other Iowa high schools and the 15 in Illinois that continue the demeaning practice of using Native Americans as mascots. You can be certain they will be contacted and requested to follow the board decision of Marion High School.
Doxsie points out the Cleveland professional baseball team has not dropped its Native American insignia or name. We urge your readers to join us in reminding the team owners it is time for a just change.
Regina Tsosie, NACQC President
Moline
Michael Foster,
NACQC Vice President
Milan
Editor’s note: This letter also was signed by six other members of the Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities.
