Vote Miller-Meeks

I am writing in regard to the KCRG fact check on Democrat Christina Bohannan’s attack ad against Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.

The ad is meant to insinuate through very misleading information that Congresswoman Miller-Meeks allows special interests to control her votes in Washington. While I know this is not true, KCRG also gave Bohannan’s ad a D rating due to how misleading the ad is.

I have had the opportunity to meet the congresswoman and speak about legislation personally, and from all my experiences, Miller-Meeks has always been thoughtful about her votes by spending time to hear the concerns of her constituents, and she is transparent about the reason she votes on any particular issue.

I think it’s disappointing that Christina Bohannan feels she has to mislead Iowans in an attempt to score votes, and I encourage everyone to vote for a candidate that actually has a plan to tackle inflation and bring economic relief to Iowa families, and that candidate is Dr. Miller-Meeks.

Bev Heidgerken

Davenport

Iowa Republicans have extreme policies on abortion

It is no surprise to anyone what will be the most important motive of Kim Reynolds and the Republican Party for the 2023 Legislative session. The 2020 Iowa Republican Platform Legislative Priorities provides this information:

Iowa Republican party aggressively supports a “life begins at conception” bill without exceptions. We believe all such issues belong under the constitutional authority of the state, not federal government and oppose using public revenues for abortion or funding organizations that advocate it.

What’s even more terrifying, in a 2010 interview with the Carroll Times Herald about abortion, Gov. Reynolds stated “Well, I think that it (abortion) is to be the equivalent of murder.”

We cannot allow this to happen to our great state for ethical and obvious reasons. What a person does with their body and choice of healthcare is their right to privacy. The decision must always be between themselves and their doctor. No elected official has the right to invade the private relationship between a patient and a doctor, to punish or charge as criminal individuals for participating or carrying out safe and necessary medical procedures.

Republicans remain silent on this issue because they will vote to outlaw abortion the first chance they get. Citizens of Iowa must question and challenge all Republican candidates on whether they intend to obey their parties’ platform legislative priorities to outlaw abortion and eliminate the rights that have belonged to our citizens for nearly 50 years.

Jed Ganzer

DeWitt Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 35

Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chanted at a political rally or fit on a bumper sticker. Recent examples include “Yes we can,” “Lock her up,” and “Stop the steal,” among others. This last slogan about “the steal” first appeared as early as 2016. Four years later, “the steal” referred to the idea that the former President didn’t really lose his reelection. But those concerned about the future might apply this catchy slogan to other important issues.

For example, stop stealing our hard-earned money and make corporations and the super-rich pay their share of taxes. Stop stealing our voting rights through state-level restrictions and gerrymandering. Stop stealing the freedom to make our own healthcare choices. Stop stealing our lives by not controlling assault weapons. Stop stealing the freedom of teachers to help our children learn our country’s history and appreciate the world’s rich cultural diversity. Stop stealing the quality of life for seniors who can’t afford their essential medicines. Stop stealing our children’s and grandchildren’s futures by ignoring climate change. The list of steals goes on.

Instead of violence and insurrection, let’s each thoughtfully study the candidates and then peacefully march to the voting booth on Nov. 8 and elect those who we think can best stop the many real steals we are facing.

Tom Cook

Iowa City

Stop the cannabis dispensary

I was shocked when I heard that the Moline City Council was seriously considering approval of a special-use permit and/or rezoning to accommodate a cannabis dispensary at 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

I was dismayed in 2020 when pot head supporter Gov. Pritzker signed into law the ill-conceived legislation that the Illinois legislature had voted in legalizing the use of cannabis, but it was my understanding that Moline would allow dispensaries only in certain areas near the “outskirts.”

Now city officials are seriously considering approval of a cannabis dispensary in the heart of our city, only a few blocks from Moline High School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Logan Elementary, and two blocks from Optimist Park, a playground for children. More disturbing is that the pot store will be right on the path of some of our most treasured community events for the children and families — the annual MHS Homecoming Parade and Halloween Parade. Imagine all the children marching past the cannabis dispensary with its flashing displays and advertisements for pot, and potheads out on the sidewalk greeting the kids! What a great opportunity for the pot shop to tantalize our children!

Many other cities have been very disappointed, even horrified, by the clientele attracted to their dispensaries, and have even experienced impossible traffic backups due to an overwhelming number of pothead customers.

I urge the mayor and City Council to reject this attempt to bring the sale of cannabis into the heart of Moline.

Gary Francque

Moline

Vote VanderGaast for Iowa Senate

Deb VanderGaast is who we need for Iowa State District 41.

The newly redrawn Iowa State District 41 covers small towns and big cities. This diverse district needs someone like Deb VanderGaast.

VanderGaast lives a life of service as a nurse and a director of a childcare center for children with special needs. Her priorities mirror mine: Raise the minimum wage; ensure Iowans have access to healthcare; ensure voting rights are protected; invest in infrastructure. And most importantly VanderGaast will help us protect reproductive health rights for women in Iowa.

Kerry Gruenhagen is a self-described pro-life conservative. He was happy to know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gruenhagen is aligned with Americans for Prosperity, founded and funded by the Koch brothers. While Gruenhagen is well versed in conservative ideas, we need someone who will represent all of us in this district and in Iowa.

I believe that decisions about a women’s health care — including abortion — should be a decision between the woman and her doctor. Politicians do not belong in these private health care decisions. I know women faced with the decision to have an abortion when faced with healthcare emergencies. It is scary that those medical choices my generation had are no longer available to my daughters and granddaughters. Gruenhagen is not the representative that women in Iowa need.

Vote Deb VanderGaast. Please. The women of Iowa need her.

Nancy Toohill

Davenport

Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police, fire, Sschools, etc. without overburdening lower-income Iowans’ with sales taxes, Webster said, and I quote: “When the rich buy their yachts, they will pay more in taxes.”

Scott apparently thinks Iowa has enough yacht buyers to pay for our infrastructure spending.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks during a debate with her opponent, Democrat Christina Bohannan, declared a need to protect privacy to mental health records for young gun buyers, but no such protections for a woman’s, or a girl’s, bodily autonomy.

The closing debate question asked both: If their party holds the majority in the House next year, what would be the first bill that should be addressed?

Bohannan addressed the lack of rural access to health care and Iowa’s need for health care professionals.

Miller-Meeks said; “Get rid of 87,000 new IRS agents”.

Why are Miller-Meeks and all Republicans so fearful of a more adequately staffed IRS?

Republican Charles Grassley still has not delivered on promises he made starting over four decades ago.

Chuck also claimed a non-existent “Biden Rule” in order to block an Obama SCOTUS nominee because it was too close, over eight months, from election day.

Then Chuck did an about-face on his “rule” and supported ramming through a SCOTUS nominee during an election year after voting had started.

In my Iowa, we call them dishonest and unfit for office.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf