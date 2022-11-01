Political ads are insult to intelligence

Political candidates: I would like to ask you to reconsider how you try to get your message to your constituents regarding your proposed policies and plans if you are elected. At our house, as I am sure in many houses during an election year, your brochures are tossed in the recycle bin before they come in the house. The TV is muted every time a political ad airs. We will not base our candidate choices on anything from either party using these sources. The content is an insult to people’s intelligence, not to mention just mean spirited. Every candidate, every party—shame on you! People want to know what you will do and how you will accomplish it.

Janice Foley

Bettendorf

Vote for Scott Webster

Hi, my name is Barry Long. I was a primary opponent to Scott Webster. During our primary campaign, Scott ran a very well-organized fact-based campaign. I think one of the challenges we both had is that our priorities and our beliefs were very similar. By the end of our primary campaigns, I think both of us had developed a mutual respect.

Scott believes in our constitutional freedoms. He believes in the conservative values of low taxes and small government. Scott understands that the role of government is to stay out of the way unless it can help speed things up in a positive direction (like roads and infrastructure). Scott supports the 2nd amendment.

Scott’s experience in government, his private sector work record and history as a self-made individual are the stuff that make a great State Senator. I heartily endorse Scott Webster for state senator and urge the people of LeClaire, Eldridge, Pleasant Valley, Riverdale, Panoramic Park and Bettendorf to send Scott to Des Moines to represent us in Iowa Senate District 47.

Barry Long

LeClaire

GOP candidates refuse to be transparent

Scott County Republican candidates have failed to participate in another candidate forum they were invited in June to attend.

On Oct. 15, the Iowa House forum was at the Bettendorf Public Library for voters to learn about the candidates. The Democratic and Libertarian candidates were there. The Republican candidates, State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann and House candidate Mike Vondran, failed to show up.

It was further disappointing when at the Iowa Senate forum on Oct. 22 that once again, all the Scott County Republican candidates, State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Kerry Gruenhagen, and Scott Webster were all no-shows.

And to be clear, these bipartisan sponsored forums are organized by former Republican Sen. Maggie Tinsman, and the format is well-structured with audience members submitting questions through a moderator.

Scott County Republicans not making these forums a priority should be a concern for all voters because transparency on where candidates stand on issues is vital to the well-being of our community. If we are to be informed voters, we cannot depend on flyers, 30 second ads, or social media. We need to hear both perspectives.

The Democratic candidates shared their views on issues including childcare, minimum wage, eminent domain, safe harbor laws, climate change, reproductive freedom, school vouchers, healthcare deserts, Medicaid reimbursement rates and more.

This chronic absence of Republican candidates at forums is incredibly disappointing, and it is disrespectful to all Scott County voters. If they can’t show up for these forums, how can we expect them to represent us on these important issues?

Sharon Kendall Dunn

Davenport

How to win voters

Want my vote!

1)Don’t tell me about your opponent-give me your resume.

2)Don’t use your gender to buy votes-Ester Joy King came to our hunting banquet-inappropriately dressed, flirting her way thru the room-she announced if we wanted to hunt again-vote for her as the Democrats will take ALL your guns away.

3) Be respectful-during the Pritzker/Bailey debate, Bailey heckled, commented, and laughed hysterically as Pritzker responded to questions. The monitor 13 times asked him to stop-he laughed at her too!

4)Don’t use God or your religion then turn around and lie and create hateful statements.

5) Don’t claim to be a “Lifetime farmer” when in fact you have sat in DC & Springfield for years. My dad was a farmer who worked the land, his hand was calloused, rough & strong-don’t ruin his legacy as you sit at a desk telling people what to do at your farm-that’s NOT a farmer.

6) Know what you’re talking about -The Safety Act will keep dangerous criminals in jail with no bail offered, the one-time offender and non-violent will not be jailed. As a person who lived it wearing black eyes & broken ribs, I know what happens when you let a violent person out on bail. The police have their hands tied when responding and no charges pressed as you lay there bloody and beaten-but the results are always worse. Orders of protection don’t work. The dangerous criminals and gang members can always get bail money-let the judges decide who gets bail.

Debbie Layer

Milan

Don’t blame community for person’s actions

Your article titled “Neighbors saw erratic behavior” paints a picture of Adrian Rogers having made unwise choices and having a criminal history for decades. One neighbor stated that he felt he and the community didn’t do enough to help Mr. Rogers, and that he thinks the community failed Adrian.

I believe he has that backward and that Mr. Rogers didn’t do enough to help his community and family. What are we citizens obligated to do for our community? Are we not required to be good, productive, law-abiding citizens and providers for our families? It sounds like Mr. Rogers had potential to do that, but he chose wrong friends and to break the law. When someone chooses to commit a crime, why is that his community’s fault?

I agree with President John Kennedy’s words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Yes, we’re obligated to being good citizens for our community, and we shouldn’t blame the community when some citizens ignore that obligation.

Diane Rosenberg

Bettendorf

Thanks for not censoring

Commending you for not censoring all pro-democracy letters. Of course, North Scott Press does not censor, so we are all heard.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

Vote Vondran

The newly drawn House District 94 is going to be so fortunate to have a Representative like Mike Vondran advocating for us in Des Moines. Mr. Vondran is a man of integrity, compassion, and authenticity. He knows the value of hard work having built a successful small business that continues to thrive over 30 years later. He appreciates the importance of giving back to the community, serving on multiple nonprofit boards. He is committed to the future of young Iowans founding HAVlife which has made a profound impact serving the youth across our communities. The choice could not be more clear, Eldridge needs a Representative that is going to value this privilege, show up, and put in the work to represent our values. Mr. Vondran will be an effective voice for Eastern Iowans assuring we have solid, dependable, committed representation at the Capitol. I encourage you to join our family in supporting Mike Vondran for HD 94 on Nov. 8!

Michelle Crawford

Eldridge

Temper high inflation

Most people don’t care who or what caused this high inflation. They just want it tempered. And pumping more free giveaways into the economy just to get midterm votes isn’t going to do it. In fact, it makes things worse.

“The buck stops here,” said Democratic President Harry S. Truman.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

Webster is a great steward

American politics have become too polarizing! Commercials depicting current elected official raising taxes when they are doing normal business is misleading and wrong!

I am a current elected official and I know firsthand if you have to cover operation costs of enterprise funds, then you have to raise fees charged to the customers. It is very complicated balancing revenues against expenses while keeping general revenue funds (local property taxes) separate from enterprise funds.

Scott Webster has been a great steward of the taxpayer’s money while serving on the Bettendorf City Council and I’m confident he will do the same at the state level.

I endorse Scott Webster and I encourage everyone to do the same.

Brian Dockery

Eldridge