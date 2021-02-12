Remembering the old

I enjoyed the Feb. 6 article about a proposal to save a portion of our old twin suspension bridges. While retaining such a major portion may not be feasible, it only seems right to do something to remember them by, especially considering how much the Quad-City area prizes its history, and how important bridges are to our lives.

I thought about this a few years ago when visiting Charleston, South Carolina. Like ours will, their new bridge has a pedestrian path that offers a splendid view and a terrific workout.

At the beginning of the path, a concrete column from the previous bridge has been preserved as sort of a talisman, and at mid-span, someone has crafted a fine model of the former bridge using steel salvaged from it.

Closer to home, I’m reminded that Muscatine preserved a beautiful limestone pier from their old “high bridge”. Quad-City resident input played a big part in the design of the new bridge. How about if we all think of a meaningful commemoration of the old one? Now is the time.

Bill Handel

Davenport

