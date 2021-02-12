Remembering the old
I enjoyed the Feb. 6 article about a proposal to save a portion of our old twin suspension bridges. While retaining such a major portion may not be feasible, it only seems right to do something to remember them by, especially considering how much the Quad-City area prizes its history, and how important bridges are to our lives.
I thought about this a few years ago when visiting Charleston, South Carolina. Like ours will, their new bridge has a pedestrian path that offers a splendid view and a terrific workout.
At the beginning of the path, a concrete column from the previous bridge has been preserved as sort of a talisman, and at mid-span, someone has crafted a fine model of the former bridge using steel salvaged from it.
Closer to home, I’m reminded that Muscatine preserved a beautiful limestone pier from their old “high bridge”. Quad-City resident input played a big part in the design of the new bridge. How about if we all think of a meaningful commemoration of the old one? Now is the time.
Bill Handel
Davenport
Credibility
The attack on the U.S. Capitol horrified most Americans and the scenes were witnessed around the world. After failing numerous attempts to overrule President Biden’s victory, Donald Trump called his radical followers to come to the Capitol at that specific time and directed them to fight like hell and stop the count, stop the steal.
They believed Trump’s lies so they felt justified in their actions. Some even chanted, “hang Mike Pence.” This second impeachment of Trump should result in overwhelming conviction.
Trump has gotten away with obstruction of justice as determined by the Mueller report. Incredibly, it was said that a sitting president couldn’t be indicted. No one is above the law, so why this exception?
Then he got away with bribery in the first impeachment. The Republican-led Senate trial was rushed, didn’t allow witnesses and they feared Trump retaliation.
Some say impeachment is bad for the country and a waste of time. I think Trump should be arrested along with the attackers he directed. The world is watching to see if there is still justice and democracy in America. If there is no accountability for Trump in this matter, then there is no credibility left in our country.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf
Contradictions
The new president named Biden with whom the media is usually sidein’ has called for unity but contradicts with impunity the executive orders he’s been signin’.
Bill Neuleib
Geneseo
Bonehead move
Governor Kim Reynolds’ suspensions of mask mandates has to be the biggest and worst bonehead move of the century. When you live in a state where it is easier to win the lotto than receive a vaccine, the only protection we have (senior citizens with medical conditions) is to wear a mask. Maybe Illinois is a better place to live.
Delbert Moore
Davenport