Letter:
We’re losing ability to discern
As I see it there is a big problem in today’s society and that is of discernment. Discernment is the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, good and bad. I acknowledge this is according to God and the Ten Commandments.
Thus the letter writer of June 6 concerning “Gov’t isn’t ‘pro-life’” has the comparison of war and the child in the womb. Both produce death. Confusing I may be in that in war is self-defense against someone trying to kill you. But in abortion, the baby does not come with an AK-47. War and abortion comparisons are really apples and oranges.
Another part of discernment is how Satan can twist good words into representing evil. One example is how the phrase pro-choice, which is very good to all, represents those that support abortion. In reality the fact is that all of us are “pro-choice” because that really represents freedom to choose. This freedom comes from God. You can choose evil or good, life or death. Should it not be pro-death and pro-life?
I truly think that Americans better return to God and the Ten Commandments to start to discern better for the freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf
Do your part to recycle
Save the planet. Recycle. Know your landfill rules.
To the future generations:
I am sorry, I apologize. I will do better. I start now to help create a better world.
Let’s talk trash. Did you know there are civilizations that have been around for over a thousand years and their dump was found to contain just stones for grinding maize, beads, jade, broken pottery and figurines?
What would our landfill tell about us? At Scott County Landfill, tons of recyclable materials such as paper, plastic and metal are put in landfill daily. The current landfill has an expected fill date of 2050, but we can extend that if we recycle and reuse, saving trees, water, land, oil and electricity.
So, I need to change. I need to learn what I can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle. So every time I throw something in waste basket, I will ask, is it recyclable?
So today was garbage day. What did my garbage include? I found coffee cup (paper), the cup wrapper and plastic grape and coffee creamer container, greeting cards, chip canister, and plastics No. 1-7, so into recycle box they go.
So know your landfill rules on recycling. To my grandkids and great-grandkids, I am trying. I will change.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City
Remember there are two sides to every story
In response to the letter demeaning Fox news for reporting the “Opposite News” let me say this.
My generation was taught that there are two sides to every story, it is hard to have a one-sided debate. You can watch ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and hear the same narrative on any given day. I am thankful for Fox News and talk radio, which happen to report the “other side” of the news, and I find that not peculiar at all.
If we listen to both sides, the truth usually filters through, although many times our intolerance determines that truth.
I thank God that I live in such a great country as ours where we can listen to both sides of a debate, as people of many nations have not the privilege.
Randy McIntyre
Davenport