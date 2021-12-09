MERGED LETTERS

Undeniable
Any American with normal development knows that African Americans were brutally enslaved for several hundred years; and murdered and lynched by the thousands during and after reconstruction; and were denied voting rights even up to today.
An honest person with a good conscience would agree readily that such behavior was detestable, evil and to be condemned.
There you have historical fact and undeniable truth that should be taught in schools at all levels.
Some anti-democracy citizens fearing the possible loss of white power are trying to hide those truths. These acolytes of the disgraced “former guy” seem willing to enable that same kind of atrocity in our country even today. Their lies and misinformation are conveyed even by several spurious TV “news” stations. Donald Trump’s lies are not debatable, and to suggest so is another sign of how debased many in the GOP have become.
Recall that repentance, i.e., regret, sorrow and reparation is a central belief of the Christian and other Abrahamic faiths.
Don Moeller
Davenport
Who’s vaccinated?
The Omicron variant has arrived and we are again told to blame the unvaccinated despite the variant is occurring in the vaccinated. These vaccines are the only medical treatments in history where their utter failure is blamed on those who didn’t take it. And they want to give it to your children.
We got the original “vaccines” in the spring. Then we had a booster and now maybe a second “reformulated” booster coming. That sounds like four shots in less than a year. My expectation is that you will have to take a shot every three months to be considered “vaccinated” henceforth. Those of you with just the two shots will soon rejoin the ranks of the unvaccinated.
We’re going to need some way of keeping track of that. Like maybe an app on our phones that links with a government database of vaccinations. If you don’t have it, you can’t go anywhere. Like a passport, but for vaccinations. Its very un-American unless you crave control over a people. If your representative voted for this, they need to be voted out.
Toby Dickens
Davenport
Thanks
NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley thanks everyone who made this year’s walk a record-setting success. The pandemic highlights how anyone is susceptible to mental illness. Thanks to all who emphasized this reality on walk day and through months of preparation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, seek help now. There is no shame nor blame.
Pamela Spear
Davenport