When I was younger, I would beg my parents to take me to a River Bandits baseball game. The atmosphere was incredible, with an array of bouncy houses, ice cream, fans and views. I tried to take it all in at once and I never wanted to leave. Luckily, as I grew up so did the River Bandits ball park.
I would like to applaud everyone who has helped make this ball park a showpiece for our community. With a giant Ferris wheel overlooking the Mississippi River, to the new rides and games around the park, it is always a new and fun experience every time I go. The game is always enjoyable and the workers are always pleasant to be around. I only see smiles when I go to Modern Woodmen Park.
Lea Nelson
Davenport