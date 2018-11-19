American employers face almost no risk when hiring undocumented workers, and they pocket higher profits when they do. This affects the economy of every state in the nation, including Iowa. There are an estimated 40,000 undocumented workers in Iowa.
If people are angry at undocumented workers, that anger is misdirected. Undocumented workers would not be here if they did not have a job. The anger should be directed at those that hire them, fueling the illegal migration of cut-price labor by cut-throat, anti-labor conglomerates. If the explosion of undocumented workers needs to be stopped, stop employers from hiring them.
There is no need for a wall. If there was a law that treated these employers, the same as drug dealers there would be no undocumented workers in the U.S. Put the offending employers in jail for a substantial period of time and confiscate their businesses. We need to stop organized criminal employers.
Undocumented workers are people, too. As humans with innate dignity, they deserve the chance to work for an honest wage and the opportunity to prove their merit, just like those of us born north of the Rio Grande. Minimum federally-enforced wages should be established. Stronger worker safety, workers' rights, and employment standards, as required by the United States Department of Labor, need to be strengthened, implemented and enforced.
Everyone should play by the rules, not just the American worker. Those that cheat should be brought to justice.
Joel E. Wells, PhD
Iowa City