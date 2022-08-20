Our Lady of the Prairie workshop and retreat

Growing YOUR Intuition, Kathleen Collins: Build your intuitive muscles! In this workshop, we learn a powerful method to deepen our insight and trust ourselves! Workshop will be held Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

"Servant Leadership," Dr. Dan R. Ebener: Meet the Author: A textbook for leaders. Learn to lead like Jesus. This retreat will explore the philosophy, consider the applicability and practice the skills needed for this kind of leadership. Retreat will be held Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.