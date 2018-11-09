At the end of October, the LeClaire Friends of the Library had its fall book sale. Its success was the result of a group effort by some dedicated volunteers. Early in the week prior to the sale a volunteer posted the outdoor banner opposite the Blackhawk Bank. This helped spread the word of the sale to anyone passing entering LeClaire along U.S. Highway 67.
Then on the day of the sale, the 3:30 exercise group supplied the muscle power to set up the tables, move the boxes of books and generally organize the room for the sale.
I’d like to thank all those who purchased items and continue nurturing the reading habit. This sale garnered over $350 to support programming for LeClaire library patrons. Now, the Friends have organized a pre-holiday silent auction, ending on Nov. 15, so come in and check it out. Something is always happening at the LeClaire Library.
Karen Nelson
LeClaire