Recently a statistic from Harper’s Index said 25 percent of white evangelical Americans believe we have an obligation to accept refugees. The Bible is clear on this issue – Welcome them and treat them right. Here are two examples. Leviticus 19:34 says, the stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt. In Malachi 3:5, the Lord says he’ll be a swift witness of evildoers including, those “that turn aside the alien.”
Christ’s Good Samaritan parable blesses a “detested” alien who comforts an injured Jew. Then, in Matthew 25:35 he said of the blessed, “... I was a stranger, and you invited me in.”
Christ’s family became refugees when Herod slew Israel’s male babies. What if foreigners hadn’t taken them in? Today’s refugees are fleeing similar atrocities.
Reasons for turning away aliens are often well thought-out. The Pharisees had well thought-out reasons for shunning Samaritans, but the Good Samaritan’s meaning is indisputable. Let love rule our hearts – not fear. Here’s one more verse, Hebrews 13:2: Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by this some have entertained angels without knowing it.
Dave Layton
Clinton