Try 1 month for 99¢

President Trump says he’s done more than any other recent president. That’s not true. It is true, though, that Trump and the Republican controlled Congress have undone a lot of things that were put into place by their predecessors, such as:

  • Withdrew form the Trans-Pacific Partnership, that would have established trade between the U.S. and countries on the Pacific Rim.
  • Revoked a rule that expanded the number of people who could earn overtime pay.
  • Reversal of a rule that would mandate oil and gas companies report payments to foreign governments.
  • Ended limits on the ability of states to drug test, for those seeking unemployment benefits.
  • Canceled a rule mandating that financial advisers act in the best interests of their clients.
  • Repealed a bill that mandated employers maintain records of workplace injuries.
  • Killed a rule mandating government contractors to disclose past violations of labor laws.
  • Repealed a rule allowing states to create retirement savings plans for private-sector workers.

Have you read anything in this article that would help or assist a member of any working family? If there is one, I missed it too.

Carly Jewell

Bettendorf

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0