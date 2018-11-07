President Trump says he’s done more than any other recent president. That’s not true. It is true, though, that Trump and the Republican controlled Congress have undone a lot of things that were put into place by their predecessors, such as:
- Withdrew form the Trans-Pacific Partnership, that would have established trade between the U.S. and countries on the Pacific Rim.
- Revoked a rule that expanded the number of people who could earn overtime pay.
- Reversal of a rule that would mandate oil and gas companies report payments to foreign governments.
- Ended limits on the ability of states to drug test, for those seeking unemployment benefits.
- Canceled a rule mandating that financial advisers act in the best interests of their clients.
- Repealed a bill that mandated employers maintain records of workplace injuries.
- Killed a rule mandating government contractors to disclose past violations of labor laws.
- Repealed a rule allowing states to create retirement savings plans for private-sector workers.
Have you read anything in this article that would help or assist a member of any working family? If there is one, I missed it too.
Carly Jewell
Bettendorf