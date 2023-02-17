It was a late summer’s day and the two of us — the most notable print journalist the area has ever know and myself — were resting on the stoop of a southwest Rock Island home.

We had just shared a collective eye roll at the leader of a group that walks in unison on wooden planks.

We agreed the man in charge had played him, already a 50-year ink-stained veteran, against me — in my first year as a newspaper columnist — to maximize exposure for himself and the group.

And he won. We both showed up.

The event landed a column from the Quad-City Times and its legendary columnist, Bill Wundram, and from The Dispatch/Argus and its columnist, me.

It was the first time I ever experienced a true sit-down with the local legend who left us Tuesday at age 98.

Wundram, a Mount Rushmore type when it comes to local journalism, asked me if I was enjoying myself, knowing I had replaced, after a decade as a sportswriter, the great Murray Hurt.

I knew Wundram had started in the 1940s, covering hard news, before bringing the exploits of the people of our community to life in a daily column. It was on Page 2, inside the cover of The Times. I read it; hell, everyone read it. I marveled that day at how he could write seven columns a week and still be bright and cheerful.

I shared that there had been hills and valleys, sitting in a legend’s chair, but, like him, I had the world’s best gig. I had no plans of backing away from a newspaper’s top writing job.

“Always make it about people,’’ Wundram said as we watched grown men do who-knows-what kind of damage to their feet as they walked and danced on planks right there on the streets of that Rock Island neighborhood. “If you need anything, call me.’’

Thing is, Wundram was sincere about the “call me’’ part.

From that day forward — across enemy lines — Wundram and I shared notes and phone calls here and there. The man behind the signature bow tie, a circus clown at heart, didn’t care we were ink-stained enemies. In those days, competition was fierce.

Wundram, so secure in what he was doing and in his own skin, never acknowledged it. Our paths crossed many times through the years, usually representing our respective papers. We would be asked to speak or write something about the event we were attending. He was gracious and upbeat in every instance.

We spent every night for two weeks rehearsing for a “Night with your local Stars,’’ brought to life by the local Girl Scout council. I would imitate Elvis Presley that night, and Wundram would play Simba from the Lion King, singing Hakuna Matata.

To say we had fun would be an understatement.

No one seemed to care if we were any good. We both drew huge laughs, huge responses and raised tons of money for the Girl Scouts.

His words to the legendary Q-C TV host, Paula Sands, that night, “We killed, kid.’’

Through the decades, our paths continued to cross. He sent a nice note, welcoming me to the family, when Lee Enterprises acquired The Dispatch/Argus. Our last correspondence was a heartfelt letter from him — on Wundram stationary. He was making sure I knew how much my new office, which was his old office, had meant to him.

It took painters two weeks to fill the holes from everything he tacked on the walls. It was an honor to sit in his room.

By the time I was taking up space in Wundram’s office, he had stopped his regular visits to the newsroom. His step had slowed, but his mind was as crisp as a freshly pressed shirt.

Though gone from the office, his bronze statue out front and another in the lobby of the Times’ building were constant and wonderful reminders of his impact on our community.

Bill Wundram was a great guy when he was the competition and a great guy when he wasn’t.

He was legendary on so many fronts.