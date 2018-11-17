A name is a name is a name.
I don’t really believe that, and you probably don’t either. A name evokes reputation, image, memories and oftentimes history. There is power in a name.
That’s why I don’t consider the announcement last week that the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend is now the Quad Cities Community Foundation something to take lightly. The decision has come after great discernment by my fellow board members at the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation’s name — and really, it’s work — has always been empowered by the thousands of donors, staff members, board members and community leaders who have poured their resources and sweat equity into ensuring this organization does its very best to inspire philanthropy in our region.
We were founded nearly 55 years ago as the Davenport Area Foundation. And while that mission is alive and well today, I doubt our founders could have fathomed its incredible growth and the number of lives it would impact in our community.
Over the past year, our board and staff have had candid conversations with donors about their hopes and dreams for the future of the Quad Cities. We listened and the message is clear: we want to be on this journey together.
As each unique need in our community waxes and wanes with fluctuations of growth, the economy and social norms, I know the Quad Cities Community Foundation will be a steady hand for funding, for ideas, for wisdom and as an ever-present source of inspiration.
As a tri-chair for the Q2030 Regional Action Plan over the past three years, I’ve seen up-close the journey to owning our region’s place as a cool, creative, connected and prosperous place. Q2030 invites us to unite — and to think — as a region. The Community Foundation’s new name boldly embraces that ideal, and I hope encourages others to consider that as well.
Though they are no longer with us, I believe the founders of this organization would applaud and bless this new name. And today, on behalf of our board, we ask you to continue to work alongside us as we champion generosity in the Quad Cities. Our name means nothing if we don’t fiercely advocate for this community and for the vital role that philanthropy plays in it.
The name of an organization is only as strong as its ability to be true to what it has been called to do. This foundation is about people — the generous donors, the humbled grant recipients, the hardworking volunteers.
It is about connections — the creative, thoughtful ways that those who are in need are connected with those who give. It is about strength and resiliency — to weather any storm that might try to overcome this community by simply walking out kindness and generosity.
This community foundation is, really, about you.