Q-C Chamber team shifts gears

As we navigate through this historic health crisis impacting our daily lives and economic well-being, we can’t change what happened. However, we can change the trajectory of the short and long- term impact in the Quad-Cities. Every person, organization and business plays a role.

On behalf of the Quad-Cities business community, thank you to all our region’s health care and emergency management professionals working on the front lines to combat COVID-19.

Thank you to the essential team members going to work each day so residents and businesses can access necessary food and products to get by.

Thank you to everyone for abiding by the social distancing guidelines to help keep your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers as safe as possible.

Thank you for adjusting your purchasing habits to support local businesses, whether they are open, have restricted access or are temporarily closed.

Thank you to the generosity of Quad Citizens who are stepping up to help provide assistance to those in need.