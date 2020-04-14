Q-C Chamber team shifts gears

As we navigate through this historic health crisis impacting our daily lives and economic well-being, we can’t change what happened. However, we can change the trajectory of the short and long- term impact in the Quad-Cities. Every person, organization and business plays a role.
On behalf of the Quad-Cities business community, thank you to all our region’s health care and emergency management professionals working on the front lines to combat COVID-19.
Thank you to the essential team members going to work each day so residents and businesses can access necessary food and products to get by.
Thank you to everyone for abiding by the social distancing guidelines to help keep your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers as safe as possible.
Thank you for adjusting your purchasing habits to support local businesses, whether they are open, have restricted access or are temporarily closed.
Thank you to the generosity of Quad Citizens who are stepping up to help provide assistance to those in need.
The Quad Cities Chamber’s role continues to be focused on creating a prosperous economy. The Chamber is proud to be a partner of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition that is providing consistent leadership, guidance and reliable information to Quad Citizens. This collaboration should be the model for how the Quad-Cities region tackles a crisis or advances a major opportunity for years to come.
The Quad Cities Chamber team is pivoting its priorities to help businesses know about the new state and federal policies, financial assistance options and valuable resources available to adjust operations. A new interactive resource guide is available on the Chamber’s website to help businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information is updated daily at quadcitieschamber.com and businesses are encouraged to sign up for our e-newsletter.
This is the type of work the Chamber strives to do all the time. However, during times of crisis, businesses should know the Quad Cities Chamber team is ready and available as their go-to resource for help. We know the health and economic impacts related to COVID-19 will be significant, and businesses throughout the region will need continued assistance to sustain themselves. The Chamber is your voice to communicate the needs of Quad-Cities’ businesses.
Thank you Quad-Cities, for fulfilling your important role as we work collectively to mitigate COVID-19’s health and economic impact to the Quad-Cities region. We’re all in this together because together, we win.
Paul Rumler is the president & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.
