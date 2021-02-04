Sister Ludmilla: Doing God's work in Davenport

While remembered for her hunger ministry at Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, that was but the last chapter in the long book of her life.

She also taught school, served as president of the 522-bed Mercy Hospital in Chicago, played multiple musical instruments (including the accordion), ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and stacked sandbags along the Mississippi River.

During the time she helped Conroy at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in downtown Davenport, one of the things she did was instill a celebratory spirit into Sunday mornings by doing special things.

She put together bags of treats for children at Christmas. Purchased impatiens to give to moms on Mother's Day. And made fruitcakes liberally laced with brandy for every member of the congregation at Christmas.

One of the reasons she was able to get so much done — in addition to her own seemingly boundless drive and energy — was that she ran a tight ship.

I recall a time when our daughter Kelly was going to do a reading at Mass for Easter, and was instructed to get to practice by a certain time on the Saturday before. In driving her to church, I hit a flood-induced detour on East River Drive, and it took me a few more minutes than I'd anticipated to get there.