Sister Ludmilla: Doing God's work in Davenport

News of Sister Ludmilla Benda's death late last month hit with a thud.
She was 93, and health issues were the reason her religious order had called her back to Chicago from Davenport in spring of 2018, but still, it hit.
When Father James Conroy left her money in his will after his death in 2005, she decided to use it to feed the hungry. She had no idea how long it would last — a couple of months, maybe a year. She didn't know.
As it turned out, it lasted 13 years because people kept replenishing the account. Not only did they believe in her mission but, more importantly, they believed in her. They trusted her.
I am reminded that with just five loaves and two fishes, Jesus was able to feed a crowd numbering more than 5,000. He never ran out. Neither did Sister.
I asked her once, why do you do this?
"Everybody has to do something," she told me. "It just takes time, and that's what I have."
Well, yes. But few people use time as she did.
While remembered for her hunger ministry at Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, that was but the last chapter in the long book of her life.
She also taught school, served as president of the 522-bed Mercy Hospital in Chicago, played multiple musical instruments (including the accordion), ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and stacked sandbags along the Mississippi River.
During the time she helped Conroy at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in downtown Davenport, one of the things she did was instill a celebratory spirit into Sunday mornings by doing special things.
She put together bags of treats for children at Christmas. Purchased impatiens to give to moms on Mother's Day. And made fruitcakes liberally laced with brandy for every member of the congregation at Christmas.
One of the reasons she was able to get so much done — in addition to her own seemingly boundless drive and energy — was that she ran a tight ship.
I recall a time when our daughter Kelly was going to do a reading at Mass for Easter, and was instructed to get to practice by a certain time on the Saturday before. In driving her to church, I hit a flood-induced detour on East River Drive, and it took me a few more minutes than I'd anticipated to get there.
We were late. And so, Kelly could not do the reading. Well, then.
However, as the year unfolded and came around to Christmas, Sister picked Kelly out of all the Sunday school students for the honor of carrying the statue of Baby Jesus up to the manger during the Christmas service. She evened things up.
Another time, she picked a girl to play Jesus in the Last Supper reenactment. Sister had her sly side, protected by that short veil she wore for formal occasions.
About six years ago, I spent an entire Sunday morning at the Vineyard to observe and take notes for a story. Food was the main event, but 10 times that morning, I watched as Sister walked up and down the steps of the building to get blankets, socks, gloves and shoes to give to people who asked.
Despite her legendary energy, she admitted to getting tired. "I do get tired," she said. "I get so tired."
She was, as other people have observed, a person who understood that on Earth, God's work must truly be our own.
She did that work.
Alma Gaul is a reporter for the Quad-City Times and first met Sister Ludmilla Benda in the early 1990s.