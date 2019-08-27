Got an opinion about the Quad-Cities' riverfront?
What should Davenport do to better protect itself from Mississippi River flooding? What do you think of the riverfront in the other cities that make up our area? In LeClaire and Rock Island? In your hometown?
This fall, the Quad-City Times is publishing a special initiative called Talk of the Times. We’re asking people to give us their opinions on three topics. The riverfront is one of them.
We think the riverfront, in all our communities, is an important part of our economy, our environment and our identity. It’s also a great place to recreate.
How would you improve it?
Send your thoughts to "Talk of the Times" at opinions@qctimes.com or to "Talk of the Times" at 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801. And watch this space for more chances to comment on the other Talk of the Times topics.