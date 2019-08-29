What does growth mean to you?
Is it adding more people and jobs to the Quad-Cities?
Perhaps it's becoming a healthier, happier, more just society.
Maybe it means finding a way to settle our disagreements, whether they're political, cultural or otherwise, in a thoughtful, respectful way.
This fall, the Quad-City Times is publishing a special initiative called Talk of the Times.
We want your opinion.
Send your thoughts to "Talk of the Times" at opinions@qctimes.com or to "Talk of the Times" at 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801. And watch this space for more chances to comment on the other Talk of the Times topics.