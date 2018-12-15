Thumbs Up…..to Davenport voters for approving the increase in the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy on Tuesday. The levy, which will now go from .99 to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, helps to pay for basic maintenance expenses in the district. It had been scheduled to expire next year, but voters approved a 10-year extension.
The referendum passed on a vote of 2,344 to 1,285, according to unofficial results.
The 4.6 percent turnout of registered voters was, of course, low, though some tell us it was higher than expected. Meanwhile, the margin of victory, 65 percent to 35 percent, was a solid win. And this occurred despite the lack of the kind of organized effort to push for passage that typically comes with these public questions.
Thankfully, there were some in the community who stepped up to launch their own ad hoc efforts.
Also this week, the state School Budget Review Committee’s approved of the district's plan to cut $13 million in spending by June 30, 2020. The district's board approved the plan last month.
All of this is happening amid significant turmoil in the district, as it deals with not only financial troubles but problems in its special education program.
We met this week with the district's interim superintendent, TJ Schneckloth, and other top district staffers. And what we heard was a commitment to deal with these issues. Yet, many of the plans to do so – and, as importantly, how to communicate with the public about those plans – still are a work in progress.
We see Tuesday’s vote to approve the PPEL increase as a signal from district voters that they want to continue providing the resources to pay for maintaining and, where necessary, upgrading the buildings and other physical assets of the district.
To do otherwise, would have made solving the district’s existing problems more difficult.
Still, the problems remain. The tougher job is still ahead.
Thumbs Down ... to the situation at the Rock Island County-owned Hope Creek Care Center. On Wednesday, the county treasurer, Louisa Ewert, told the county board the nursing home in East Moline has a debt of $4.3 million.
"In my opinion it will be unsustainable if a solution is not found very soon," Ewert said, according to reporter Sarah Hayden. As Hayden also noted, the board already approved writing off nearly $2.7 million in Hope Creek's debt this summer.
Much of that was past-due Medicaid payments.
Occupancy at the facility is only at 72 percent and Medicaid payments don't keep up with costs.
In a message to the county board with the newly approved budget -- which included a nearly 12 percent increase in the county's share of property tax bills -- County Administrator Jim Snider said he will be working on an in-depth analysis of Hope Creek's situation.
We are eager to see his recommendations. Ewert is right. This kind of debt is not sustainable.
Thumbs Up .... to the organizers of last weekend's Christkindlmarkt Quad-Cities in downtown Davenport. The two-day holiday market featured nearly 50 vendors offering a range of holiday-related items, from clothing and baked goods to gifts and German specialties.
It was organized by Davenport Sister Cities in partnership with the German American Heritage Center. There also were a number of sponsors helping to make it possible. It was such a draw that at least 8,000 people turned out over the two days.
Planners said they visited similar displays in Des Moines and Chicago, and that next year, they will be even better prepared for the crowds that were so evident this year.