Tom Martin: Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus readers respond. Here's what they had to say

I asked for suggestions from readers last week about the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, and I am pleased to have received more than 30 responses. I’m publishing some excerpts from those responses.

Some themes emerged, such as people wanting different comics and syndicated features, wanting more coverage of their areas; several believe the newspaper leans left politically, and those responding generally want more people stories and more in-depth coverage, stories that answer their questions. Beyond that, some say there’s too much sports compared to other news and there’s not as much coverage as there used to be. Oh, and the price is too high.

This column is to let the readers speak, so I will respond to the emerging issues later. I will preface the comments by saying one of the newsroom’s challenges is trying to cover the same area with a smaller newsroom. With few exceptions, newsrooms everywhere have lost local advertising dollars over the past decade to internet competitors such as Google and Facebook. That has created losses to news coverage. Thankfully, Lee Enterprises has committed to keeping a strong newsroom here in the Quad-Cities. But we have to be more strategic than ever. That’s why I’m asking you readers for suggestions on how best to use the newsroom.

Here’s part 1 of reader responses, in no particular order. (Dashes indicate a change in responders.)

- "I would like to see more articles of the caliber of those written by Alma Gaul, now retired. I can expect a well-researched story with multiple sources and any names, addresses, email addresses, or whatever might be helpful for me.

"The coverage of arts and entertainment is near nonexistent. One must now scour the internet to find out what is happening in the Quad Cities in the way of entertainment. Occasionally there is newspaper coverage after the fact.

"The editorial page no longer has the breadth it once had."

- "I would like to see more IL coverage like it used to be I am pretty certain you have a fair amount of IL customers. There used to be an almost equal coverage of IL and IA news - makes sense since you are the Q-C Times not the Scott County Times. I realize you also own the Dispatch-Argus, so why not combine them and publish an amazing Quad-City paper?

"Next concern is the price, the paper gets smaller and smaller and the price rises. I know I am a dying breed who loves my morning coffee and the paper, but surely there are a few of us left.

"For the good, you have some amazing writers. I love your local writers, they write from different perspectives and that makes for interesting reading and fuel for thought. Barb Ickes is a wonderful member of your staff. She always gets to the bottom of a story, and she's a great writer!"

- "I am interested in local education, the arts, people doing good things, probably the editorial page and, like most old people, the obits and letters to the editor. I like to read about people I know. Feature articles and pictures about New Jersey or Idaho are OK; however, I suspect we have people local doing the same thing.

- "I guess I would like to see as in years past more local coverage of arts, of wonderful things the local youth are doing, resources for people who have various needs, thought provoking editorials, etc. I am a fan of the written word. We have talented writers right here in River City."

- "I love my newspaper ... hard to start the day without a cup of coffee ... with the newspaper some days there is not much to read be able to finish my coffee."

- "Just a few (stories that are being missed) off the top of my head: 1. The Biden crime family. 2. The Clinton crime family. 3. The Bush crime family. 4. The real big lie - Trump won in a massive landslide with massive cheating. 5. The Jan. 6 insurrection as an FBI operation. ..."

- "I feel the paper has been becoming more and more dependent on getting articles from syndicated journalists instead of using the talent in our local newsroom.

"I have noticed the number of pages devoted to sports has greatly increased and sometimes surpasses the actual pages of news articles.

"I have also noticed the decline in careful proofreading/editing before printing."

- "OK, here goes: (1) We love the print edition and look forward to receiving it every day, we are not fans of digital edition, too much is lost. (2) Amy Dickinson is no Dear Abby: bring back Abby. (3) We look forward to the opinions, not the silly cartoons you have 1 day a week. (4) the cartoons are the worst of any paper."

- "I would like Scott County real estate transactions, marriages, and divorces. They used to be published years ago and now I only see Henry County real estate transactions on Sundays."

That wraps up part 1 of reader responses. The door is always open for more readers to weigh in on what they want to see in the local news. I feel like we're not hearing from many digital readers. Please send your suggestions to TMartin@qctimes.com and title them "Reader response."