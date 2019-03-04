The Quad Cities is poised to benefit under a new community revitalization program created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The “Opportunity Zone” program is expected to encourage private, long-term investment in designated “opportunity zones” by allowing investors with capital gains to defer, reduce, and eliminate their taxes by investing in qualified opportunity funds (QOFs). A QOF is an entity taxable as a C corporation or partnership that holds at least 90 percent of its assets in businesses or property located in an opportunity zone and has filed a QOF certification with the IRS.
The U.S. Treasury designated a total of more than 8,700 qualified opportunity zones across the country. Ten of these opportunity zones are within Quad Cities, covering census tracks in downtown Davenport, southern Rock Island, Clinton, Muscatine and Kewanee. As a result, investors across the country searching for ways to reduce capital gains may soon be targeting the opportunity zones of the Quad Cities.
The Opportunity Zone program differs significantly from other recent tax incentive programs like historic tax credits, new market tax credits or enterprise zones. The program does not rely on any central federal or state agency to distribute its incentives, nor is there a cap on its benefits. Instead, the program is expected to be widely available to individual and institutional investors and be largely market-driven. The program permits QOFs to invest in a wide variety of projects, including residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. And there are no limits on the availability of its incentives.
The Opportunity Zone program provides four benefits to investors who, within 180 days of realizing a capital gain, reinvest their gain in an opportunity zone through a QOF.
First, investors can defer paying tax on the gain until either the investor sells the QOF investment or December 31, 2026, whichever comes first (incentive 1).
Second, investors can reduce their original capital gain by 10 percent by holding their QOF investment at least 5 years (incentive 2).
Third, investors can reduce their original capital gain by an additional 5 percent by holding their QOF investment at least 7 years (incentive 3).
And fourth, investors can exclude all of the gain eventually recognized on the sale of their QOF investment by holding their investment at least 10 years (incentive 4). Due to the holding period requirements, investors must reinvest capital gains into QOFs before the end of 2019 in order to maximize their potential tax benefits.
To illustrate the impact of the Opportunity Zone program incentives, assume an investor sells stock that she has held for several years with a basis of $100 for $300 on January 1, 2019, generating a $200 capital gain. With no QOF investment, the gain would be reported on her 2019 Form 1040 and the associated tax would be paid. Instead, if the investor reinvests the entire $200 gain in a QOF prior to June 30, 2019 (180 days) and holds the QOF investment through December 31, 2026, and eventually sells her QOF investment for $750 on December 31, 2033, the investor will have satisfied each of the holding period requirements under the Opportunity Zone program and, thus, will qualify for all four of the program’s tax incentives, as follows:
2019: no gain recognized on the 2019 tax return (incentive 1).
December 31, 2024: basis in the QOF investment increases from $0 to $20 (incentive 2).
December 31, 2026: basis in the QOF investment increases from $20 to $30 (incentive 3).
December 31, 2026: investor recognizes $170 of deferred gain as long-term capital gain (end of incentive 1). Basis of her QOF investment increases from $30 to $200.
December 31, 2033: because the investor held the QOF investment for more than 10 years, when she sells the investment with a basis of $200 for $750, the entire $550 capital gain is eliminated and no gain is recognized on the sale (incentive 4).
Ultimately, the success of the Opportunity Zone program will hinge on a number of factors. With final regulations still pending, investors will need to be willing to accept a degree of uncertainty with how certain aspects of the program will be implemented by the Internal Revenue Service. Meanwhile, opportunity zone stakeholders will need to envision and mobilize projects that merit investment. If local investor and opportunity zone interests align, the Opportunity Zone program could have a transformative impact on the Quad Cities unlike any tax incentive program before it.
