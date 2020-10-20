Orion considers borrowing for 7th Street construction

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees are looking to move forward with the 7th Street reconstruction project, for which they have a total estimated cost of $794,371 including labor, materials and profit.

WHAT'S NEW: The village will seek proposals from at least three entities for borrowing the money: BankORION, First Midstate and Bernardi's. It's proposed to pay the money back using utility tax revenue. Village President Jim Cooper suggested checking with Bi-State Regional Commission for any other financial agencies. Finance Committee Chairman Steve Newman said it was hoped to get proposals by the end of the year and Trustee Neal Nelson said the project could be let for bids by the end of the year or first of January to be shovel-ready as soon as the weather turns.

On another construction-related effort, Cooper said the parties to the Prairie Knoll subdivision (which would be one of the beneficiaries of a TIF extension) have changed their minds and are now willing to talk about providing incentives.