Orion gears up for 50th Fall Fest celebration

ORION — It's Orion's time to shine! Labor Day weekend will see the 50th Orion Fall Festival this year with most activities taking place in Orion's Central Park.

All funds raised from the events go to support individual medical needs and community projects within the Orion community school district.

A pie contest kicks off events Friday evening followed by the largest fund raiser of the weekend, a pie auction that typically raises $20,000 to $25,000 each year. Also set for Friday are vendor tents, a traditional ice cream social, food service in the park, a carnival and a street dance.

Saturday's activities are loaded with family fun from the Charger Run, Bike and Hike, children's games and activities, carnival rides, vendor tents to food galore. At noon is the "Three Cheers for 50 years" parade with several high school marching bands, the Quad City Pipes and Drums and the Orion Community band performing. Stenzel Auction Service are the grand marshals.

Other Saturday activities include the bags tournament, Miss Main Street Orion pageant, strawberry shortcake, root beer floats and pork chops to the music of the Bucktown Revue in Orion's historic band shell.

Chicago's "Howl at the Moon" dueling pianos will give a free performance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday with hits requested by the audience throughout the event.

Sunday will see a non-denominational church service and pancake breakfast followed by vendor booths and carnival rides. There will also be a giant car show, Cub Scout soapbox derby, an afternoon of entertainment in the Central Park band shell, strawberry shortcake, a raffle drawing and an evening street dance.

Since 1972, the Orion Fall Festival organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has disbursed nearly $890,000. The idea for the festival sprang from a golf-course chat between two men, Dr. Jim Keeven and Dave Kirk in the early 1970s about helping a man who had lost his eyesight as a result of complications of diabetes. It soon grew to a three-day event with many volunteers helping out.

For more information, visit www.OrionFallFestival.com or Facebook.com/OrionFallFestival.