 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LABOR DAY

Orion gears up for 50th Fall Fest celebration

  • 0

ORION — It's Orion's time to shine! Labor Day weekend will see the 50th Orion Fall Festival this year with most activities taking place in Orion's Central Park.

All funds raised from the events go to support individual medical needs and community projects within the Orion community school district.

A pie contest kicks off events Friday evening followed by the largest fund raiser of the weekend, a pie auction that typically raises $20,000 to $25,000 each year. Also set for Friday are vendor tents, a traditional ice cream social, food service in the park, a carnival and a street dance.

Saturday's activities are loaded with family fun from the Charger Run, Bike and Hike, children's games and activities, carnival rides, vendor tents to food galore. At noon is the "Three Cheers for 50 years" parade with several high school marching bands, the Quad City Pipes and Drums and the Orion Community band performing. Stenzel Auction Service are the grand marshals.

People are also reading…

Other Saturday activities include the bags tournament, Miss Main Street Orion pageant, strawberry shortcake, root beer floats and pork chops to the music of the Bucktown Revue in Orion's historic band shell.

Chicago's "Howl at the Moon" dueling pianos will give a free performance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday with hits requested by the audience throughout the event.

Sunday will see a non-denominational church service and pancake breakfast followed by vendor booths and carnival rides. There will also be a giant car show, Cub Scout soapbox derby, an afternoon of entertainment in the Central Park band shell, strawberry shortcake, a raffle drawing and an evening street dance.

Since 1972, the Orion Fall Festival organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has disbursed nearly $890,000. The idea for the festival sprang from a golf-course chat between two men, Dr. Jim Keeven and Dave Kirk in the early 1970s about helping a man who had lost his eyesight as a result of complications of diabetes. It soon grew to a three-day event with many volunteers helping out.

For more information, visit www.OrionFallFestival.com or Facebook.com/OrionFallFestival.

Fall Fest schedule

(All events in Central Park unless otherwise noted)

Friday, Sept. 2

4:30 p.m. Pie-baking contest registration

5 p.m. Carnival rides, food tent, arts and crafts tents open, ice cream social begins

5:30 p.m. Pie judging begins

6:30 p.m. Pie auction begins

8 p.m. Street dance, Far Out 283

10 p.m. Carnival rides close

Saturday, Sept. 3

7:30 a.m. Charger 10 mile and 5K runs at Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Road, Milan

Orion Legions Club Bike/Hike4Sight registration-Orion Love Park

9 a.m. Food tent, arts and crafts tents open

10 a.m. "Candy in the Hay" candy hunt for kids, kids money bridge

10:30 a.m. Kids' tractor pull at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl funeral home

Noon: Carnival rides open, parade starts at Orion Middle School

1 p.m. bags tournament, 4th street and 10th avenue

2 p.m. "Miss Main Street Orion" pageant, strawberry shortcake, root beer floats

3:30 p.m. 3-point/free throw contest

5 p.m. pork chop dinner, music concert by Bucktown Revue

8-11 p.m. "Howl at the Moon" dueling pianos from Chicago, 10th Avenue and 4th Street

10 p.m. Carnival rides close

Sunday, Sept. 4

7-10:30 a.m. Pancake/biscuit and gravy breakfast

8 a.m. Church service, Orion Community band, rain location Orion United Methodist Church activity center

10 a.m. Arts and crafts tents, carnival rides open

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Kids' monkey bridge

11 a.m. Food tent opens

Noon-4 p.m. Car show on Main Street

Noon: Cub Scout soapbox derby race, 7th street and 11th avenue

2 p.m. Rock the Park, Orion and Quad Cities young artists, strawberry shortcake dessert

5 p.m. Festival raffle drawing, "Fall Fiesta" walking tacos and dessert, Orion United Methodist Church activity center

6 p.m. Festival events, food tent and carnival close, free-admission Comedy Sportz featuring "Guys in Ties," Orion United Methodist Church activity center

6 p.m. Street dance, Bo Orrin

7 p.m. Street dance, Mo's Garage

Monday, Sept. 5

8 a.m. Cleanup day; volunteers welcome

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News