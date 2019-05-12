Orion High School, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Alisa Holst, child of Chris and Leann Holst, plans to major in Chemical Engineering at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Top 3 achievements: Top 1% on SAT, Illinois State Scholar and Illinois State Seal of Bi-literacy in English and Spanish.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has been full of learning experiences, mostly ones centered around academic endeavors. Surprisingly, one of my greatest lessons came during my junior year and steered me away from my dedicated routine of completing assignments, studying, and writing essays. At this particular time, my homework load was substantially heavier than before, and I always walked into my study hall classroom with a long list of things to accomplish during that hour. One day, however, I didn’t have any homework, so I decided to read a book instead. My teacher noticed this and announced to the whole class, “Do you guys want to see something rare? Alisa is relaxing for once.” School was consuming my life, and I didn’t even realize it until it was pointed out to me. I learned the importance of stepping back from my busy, regimented life every once in awhile to take a few deep breaths and relax.
The Arts
Stephanie Collis, child of Beth and John Collis, plans to major in Special Education Teaching with ASL at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Elected to be involved in Illini Girls State, Student of the month through Area Career Center within the school and High Honor Roll.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Going into high school, I didn't think I was ever good enough. I went through the first two years of school hiding in the shadows when finally, my peers pushed me to be proud of what I can do; art, choir, theater. I started to involve myself throughout the school and now, I’ve made some of the best memories ever. Getting involved has given me the confidence to be proud of what I can do, and I will continue to push myself after graduation. Being recognized for my hard work and dedication has given me such a grand feeling and there is no way, without a doubt that I will use these skills I have developed from my extracurriculars as I move on with my life. Without support from the school, I don't think I would be where I am today. I can't thank them enough for the life that they’ve given me.
Humanities
Ella Hink, child of Christine and Steve Hink, plans to major in Business at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Elected Class President for junior and senior year, music (both band and choir) for all four years of high school and elected President of the National Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Walking through the doors of my high school for the first time, I was a completely different person than I am now. I navigated my way through months and months of disheveled thoughts and late nights with one though consuming me: Who am I? This query nagged at me for most of high school. In fact, I probably spent more time asking that simple question than doing my actual work. What I figured out later was that the entire time, I was learning more and more about myself every day. Each person I encountered, whether kind or hostile, shaped me in some way. The nice people taught me how to aspire to treat others, and the not as nice people motivated me to improve myself. All in all, the most important thing I learned in my years in high school was that finding yourself is the most rewarding experience.
Leadership
Katherine Noyd, child of Travis & Stephanie Noyd, plans to major in Law Enforcement at Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL.
Top 3 achievements: High Honor Roll, Spirit Squad Leadership Award and Illowa FCA Scholar-Athlete Award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Growing up in a small town has taught me lessons and provided me with opportunities I can't imagine having anywhere else. It has taught me how to appreciate every moment that I am placed in, no matter what I am doing. Looking back on my past four years of high school I realize I am going to miss those moments. My senior year has been full of ‘lasts’, and high school is not something to take for granted. Taking time to pause and appreciate each class, teacher, and hallway this year has taught me that I need to pause and appreciate where I am more often. Orion High School has given me a hard work ethic, great friendships, opportunities, and memories I will never forget. But more importantly, Orion has taught me to be thankful for every moment, not just in high school but as I pursue my degree as well.
Math/The Sciences
Jeffrey Holbrook, child of ReAnn and Scott Holbrook, plans to major in Physician Assistant Studies at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: 2018 Illinois State Scholar, 2x IHSA Football Academic All-State and Seal of Bi-literacy (Spanish).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A valuable skill I have learned throughout my high school career that I will take forward is the concept of work ethic. To be where I am today, I have had to work hard in and out of the classroom. Whether with sports or advanced classes, a strong work ethic has always pushed me to the point I am at today. Knowing that I will be competing for a spot in an extremely competitive field, utilizing a strong work ethic will be vital for my success. I plan to continue expanding on my work ethic as I move forward with my education and career.
Vocational Education
Michael Seabloom, child of Tom and Julie Seabloom, plans to major in Business Administration and Ag Business at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL.
Top 3 achievements: IL State Scholar, first-team academic All State (Football) and FFA State Degree.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High School is a life changing experience that changes teenagers for their future. School work was challenging, which forced me to get organized and create study times. During my school life, I was challenged on more than one occasion. I learned the power of hard work and dedication. My school work was hard and it took lots of studying to get good grades; therefore I had to stay dedicated to my school work and always find the time to study. During high school, I also worked to make money, which taught me the power of hard work. High school taught me the importance of hard work, dedication, and organization, which I will take with me on my future endeavors.
Young Journalist
Ray Herd, child of Ken and Kelly Herd, plans to major in History Education at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA
Top 3 achievements: High Honor Roll, Accommodation for Seal of Biliteracy and1st Team All-Conference for wrestling.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my four years of high schools I have learned many thing in regard to life and school. All from how to solve an exponential equation to how to make friends and keep them. Past all of that however, I have learned this one thing from both life experiences with peers and from teachers. This one thing that I learned that I will take with me after high school is that connections are everything. I have made countless friends through connections I have made with other friends, and connections through wrestling have made me realize that making a connection with someone can do so much good for you rather than bad. From making friends to being close with your teachers and professors, good connections can make your life.
