Orion passes on new Village Hall ideas

WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Orion has been considering changing its Village Hall for four to five years.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees decided in a special meeting Thursday that the time is not now for any change. There were no motions to either renovate the existing Village Hall or to build a new Village Hall at the former bowling alley property at the southeast corner of town. Trustee Steve Newman made a motion to proceed with a plan to renovate the Peterson building downtown and transition it to a Village Hall/community center contingent on the purchase of the property, but his motion died for lack of a second. That option seemed to be the favorite of several audience members who spoke, including former Village Clerk Lori Sampson.

The idea came up that since the Peterson building was a former automobile dealership, there could be underground contamination with oil that to remediate could be "more costly than putting a new building up there," Village President Jim Cooper said.

The board was told the previous estimate of building new had risen from $1.9 million to $2.4 million, while the cost of renovating the Peterson building had risen from $1.6 million to $2.1 million plus "unknown things we could run into that would be substantial." Possible sources of funding for either project would have been the sale of the existing Village Hall, a grant from the Coulter Trust, TIF proceeds and $500,000 from the village's general fund. Newman said if the village extended the Prairie Knoll TIF district for another 12 years it would be expected to generate $800,000 and the village could borrow against that future income. Cooper said early in the meeting that the existing Village Hall was "not adequate right now, presently and certainly not adequate for the next 15 to 20 years."

WHAT'S NEXT: Also at the special meeting, the board discussed extending the Prairie Knoll tax-increment financing (TIF) district. They were advised by TIF attorneys Paul Ostrosky and Nic Nelson that another 12 years on the TIF would give extra time to finish out the subdivision that is now about half full. They also said a significant portion of the TIF proceeds could be used to finance a Village Hall project; they later clarified the existing TIF could only apply to the Peterson building because of its location; the village would need to create a new TIF for the former bowling alley property. That talk became moot, however, when the trustees failed to advance any motion to move the village hall. They told the board that once all the taxing districts were on board with letters of support for the extension, approval in Springfield was "really just a matter of course." Estimated attorney cost is $3,500 to $5,500. Cooper noted the fire district wants to be compensated similar to how the school district is because they are planning to build a new substation, but they are not opposed to the extension.