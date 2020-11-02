Orion plans annual requests, dodges state's latest restrictions

WHAT'S NEW : Orion trustees approved applying to the charitable organization for $15,000 for security cameras at Love Park as a top priority. The base bid for restroom cameras there would be $4,485; cameras at the pavilion and dugouts with underground conduit would be $9,760 and a camera at the parking lot would be $2,767. As a second priority, the board approved seeking $10,000 for Christmas decorations for Central Park, noting some of the existing decorations are 20 years old.

WHAT'S NEXT: Village president Jim Cooper said that after listening to a phone conference with Gov. J.B. Pritzker Saturday about stricter coronavirus mitigation measures in region two, he called around and spoke with other mayors, city administrators and the Henry County sheriff's department. He said a common concern was that region two was a vast area and Henry County may be adversely impacted by other counties that aren't doing things the right way. He said after talking to many people he concluded if he gets a phone call wondering why a particular restaurant or bar is open, he will say it's not the village's responsibility to enforce the measures and instead he'll give the individual the name of the Henry County Office of Emergency Management. "This is not a law that is broken; it's a health issue," he said. "I got in the middle of this mess a couple months ago; I'm not comfortable getting in the middle again." He asked for trustees' support for his recommended course of action; they agreed.