Orion schools cope with drastic labor shortages

WHAT WE KNOW: School districts as other entities have experienced labor shortages in recent months.

WHAT'S NEW: Orion Superintendent Joe Blessman characterized the second semester as "all hands on deck" due to personnel shortages. He said bus-driving staff have had to combine routes, teachers have had to teach from home, maintenance workers have had to come in on weekends to clear snow and ice and building administrators have had to "think outside the box." Orion would not have been able to hold school without the assistance of two fill-in school bus drivers from the Alwood district, he noted. "We wouldn't have been able to get kids to school," he said. "I don't think there's anybody on this staff that hasn't had to step up," he continued. "There's a lot going on to make this happen and I appreciate that."

WHAT'S NEXT: New preschool and STEM classrooms at the grade school won't be completed until about a year from now, but new entryways at C.R. Hanna grade school and the high school should be ready for the fall of 2022. Blessman said they are looking to get materials ordered now so they're here in July and August when they'll be needed, and there is a concern about the lead time on doors. "I think you'll be surprised at how nice C.R. Hanna's going to look," he added. Down the line he said the revenue from the school facilities sales tax, which is coming in about $13,000 more per month than the original $30,000 figure, will be needed for a new HVAC system at the high school, which is the same age as the system being replaced at the middle school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0