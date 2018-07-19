Semi-pro
Muscatine Flames 7, Quad-City 76ers 2
Flames;400;000;300;--;7;10;1
76ers;000;002;000;--;2;7;0
WP – Allen. LP Zach Nitzel (4-2). Two or more hits – Flames (Portner); 76ers (Paul Sanders, Luke Fennelly). 2B – Flames (Calvert, Portner). 3B – 76ers (Fennelly). HR – Flames (Schroeder). RBI – Flames (Schroeder 2, Allen 2, Hernandez 2); 76ers (Casey O’Brien 2).
Records – 76ers 21-9, Flames 4-10.
