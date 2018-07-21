Semi-pro
Quad-City 76ers 7-4, Bloomington Bobcats 0-5
First game
76ers;016;000;0;--;7;11;0
Bobcats;000;000;0;--;0;6;1
WP – Christian Jackson (3-0). LP – Barnes. Two or more hits – 76ers (Jordan Chandler, Casey O’Brien, Tyler Ulfig); Bobcats (Monroe). 2B – 76ers (Chandler); Bobcats (Oberg). HR – 76ers (Chandler). RBI – 76ers (Chandler 3, Tavien Gillette, Nick Acri).
Second game
76ers;003;000;1;--;4;7;3
Bobcats;200;010;2;--;5;8;2
WP – Thierry. LP – Harrison Jestel (2-1). Two or more hits – 76ers (O’Brien); Bobcats (Dillingham, Fletcher). 2B – 76ers (Chandler, O’Brien); Bobcats (Fletcher 2, Monroe, Oberg, Jacobs). HR – 76ers (Paul Sanders, O’Brien). RBI – 76ers (O’Brien 2, Sanders); Bobcats (Oberg 2, Fletcher, McHolland).
Records — 76ers 22-10, Bobcats 22-14.
