Bandits rewrite the record book
No pitching staff in the history of minor-league baseball has struck out more batters than the 1,514 opposing batters retired by a collection of 32 Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers in 2018.
On its way to an 81-59 record — a win total topped by only three teams in the Midwest League franchise’s 58-year history — Quad-Cities pitchers topped the previous franchise, league and national minor-league record by averaging 10.8 strikeouts per game.
The strikeout total was 239 more than the previous franchise record.
Quad-Cities hitters also set their own record, striking out a franchise-record 1,237 times to top the previous record by nine strikeouts.
Q-C alums see mixed NFL results
The 2018 season brought a mixed bag for the three Quad-Citians playing in the National Football League.
Clinton’s David Johnson returned to action after missing almost the entire 2017 season with an injury, but he didn’t experience quite the same success with the Arizona Cardinals as in his record-setting 2016 campaign. Through 14 games, Johnson had rushed for 843 yards and caught 46 passes for 408 yards.
DeWitt’s Casey Kreiter played in every game in his third season as the regular long snapper for the Denver Broncos.
And former Davenport Central star Austin Howard, entering his eighth season as an NFL offensive lineman, was cut by the Indianapolis Colts before the season even began, but signed with an injury-depleted Washington team and finished out the season with the Redskins. He got his first start of the season Dec. 9 against the New York Giants.
Happ, Hall enter draft but return to school
Ethan Happ and Tyler Hall both entered their names in the NBA draft in the spring of 2018, but opted to return to college.
Both Quad-Cities products picked up right where they left off.
Happ, a fifth-year senior from Rockridge, recorded double-doubles in his first seven games of the season with the Wisconsin Badgers and was named the Big Ten’s player of the week in four of the first five weeks of the season.
Hall, a former Rock Island star, surpassed the 2,000-point mark for his college career, became Montana State’s all-time scoring leader and is well on his way to becoming the most prolific scorer in the history of the Big Sky Conference.
Ambrose adds esports program
St. Ambrose University began part of a growing trend earlier this year.
It added an esports program to its lengthy list of athletic offerings.
The Fighting Bees, under the direction of coach Josh Sides, became part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and began competing in Overwatch this fall, placing third in a prestigious 16-team tournament in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They will begin competing in League of Legends in the second semester.
Argo goes out a champion
Davenport Assumption's baseball team allowed just four runs in six postseason games as it repeated as Class 3A state champion in July. After defeating Harlan 11-1 in the final, head coach Billy Argo announced he was stepping down.
Argo coached Assumption to six state championships, including three in a five-year span. He compiled a 540-201 record in 18 seasons leading the program.
"I don't have the passion and I don't care about it as much as I did five years ago, 10 years ago," Argo said. "We have guys that are ready to take the program over and run with it."
In the fall, it was announced assistant Greg Thissen would be elevated to head coach for the 2019 season.
Four Q-C wrestlers claim gold
Assumption's Julien Broderson and Matt Robertson and West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil each made it a state championship repeat in Iowa Class 2A. Wilton's Trey Brisker won an elusive state crown in 1A.
Broderson, aiming for a third title in 2019, pinned second-ranked Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley in the final. Robertson rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 win against South Tama's Brady Fitz.
Esmoil, wrestling at UNI, needed just 64 seconds to pin his opponent in the final. Brisker beat Wapsie Valley's Kaleb Krall 6-2 for what was his first state crown after three straight top-three finishes.
Blue oval success
There were five individuals and a relay team to capture gold at the Iowa state track and field championships in May. Davenport Central's Lea Grady and Tipton's Jamie Kofron won the Class 4A and 2A discus, respectively.
Assumption's Carly King, who ran a sub-12 second 100 to win the Drake Relays, took first at the 3A state meet in the 400. PV's Kira Arthofer, Amaria Kirby, Adrea Arthofer and Harmony Creasy won the 800 relay in 4A.
On the boys side, Pleasant Valley's Konnor Sommer prevailed in the 4A 3,200 and West Liberty sprinter Tanner Iske cruised to victory in the 2A 100.
In Illinois, Orion's Danielle Taets claimed state titles in the triple jump and 100 hurdles. Geneseo's Erika Furbeck won the 2A long jump and Fulton's Chloe Lindeman secured a title in the 1A shot put.
On the boys side, Geneseo's Nick Swartzendruber captured gold in the 2A 400, and Erie-Prophetstown seniro Kyle Kruthoff won the 1A pole vault.
Morrison’s 3,200 relay team — Jacob Schlegel, Nathan Mickley, Keegan Anderson and Koby Brackemeyer — snatched first place. Galva sophomore Peyton Sopiars won the 1A title in the triple jump.
Paralympians earn another gold
Thanks to a rally in the gold medal game, the U.S. sled hockey team won its third straight Paralympic gold medal and fourth overall, beating Canada 2-1 at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.
The team features Davenport's Kevin McKee, who finished the tournament with two goals and six assists, winning his second straight Paralympic gold medal.
No other team has won more than one gold medal in sled hockey.
McKee and the national team continued their winning ways earlier this month, beating Canada again to capture the 2018 Para Hockey Cup title, the fifth straight title for the team.
State team champs
Outside of all the success on the softball and baseball diamonds, there were several other teams that enjoyed state championship runs last year.
Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling won its second straight Class 1A state bowling title in February. Led by Whittney Morse, who bowled a 487 series to win the individual state title, the Falcons finished 41 pins ahead of Charles City.
Dustin Beaham won an individual Class 1A state title in boys bowling as well, bowling a 514 series.
The Central DeWitt boys golf team repeated as Class 3A state champions, cruising to a 21-stroke victory in May. The Sabers shot a 609 over two rounds and had two golfers finish in the top three.
The Assumption girls won their third straight Class 1A soccer title and seventh in eight years with an 8-0 rout over Sioux City Heelan in June.
In October, Tipton boys cross county won a Class 2A state title, its first in 43 years, by 28 points over Bellevue. Caleb Schumaker led the Tigers with a fourth-place finish.
