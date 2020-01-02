15 others considered

Alleman: Keelan Prince, Tyler Yeocum
Assumption: Billy Daniel
Bettendorf: Cole Clearman
Clinton: Jalen Jones
Davenport Central: Ray Miller
Geneseo: Drew Himmelman
Moline: Anthony Lindauer
North Cedar: Jordan Hay
North Scott: Bailey Basala, Marlon Stewart, Brandon Voss
Orion: Tanner Williams
Riverdale: Wes DeClercq
Rockridge: Bryan Heath
