15 others considered
15 others considered

Alleman: Keelan Prince, Tyler Yeocum

Assumption: Billy Daniel

Bettendorf: Cole Clearman

Clinton: Jalen Jones

Davenport Central: Ray Miller

Geneseo: Drew Himmelman

Moline: Anthony Lindauer

North Cedar: Jordan Hay

North Scott: Bailey Basala, Marlon Stewart, Brandon Voss

Orion: Tanner Williams

Riverdale: Wes DeClercq

Rockridge: Bryan Heath

