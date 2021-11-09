Otzelberger gets first win at ISU

“It’s good to get this win under his belt. He had about every kind of adversity you can have in a first game.”

Hunter returned with seven minutes left in the game with the four fouls and managed to play foul free while maintaining a defensive intensity.

But maybe more impressive, the freshman was able to compose his Iowa State team when he returned in the second half.

“I think he had a lot of poise,” Gabe Kalscheur said. “He was very aggressive and he kept us under control. In that second half, we were a little discombobulated. When he came in, he did a really good job of getting us under control and being a floor general.

“It’s rare for a freshman to do that. It shows a lot of maturity. He’s spent a lot of time with the coaches and learning the game. He has a bright mind for the game. It’s definitely rare and it was great seeing that.”

Kalscheur was Iowa State’s leading scorer with 19 points on 5-11 shooting. He also made eight of his 13 free throw attempts.

Izaiah Brockington was Iowa State’s leading scorer with 18 points before he fouled out with 6:22 left in the game. Brockington was 6-10 from the field with six rebounds and two steals.