The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, will have its Greek festival Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 1-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A drive-through will be open noon until 8 pm. both days. The festivall shares the culture, food, and traditions of the Greek ethnic people with the community. Admission costs $2 for adults, children 12 and younger are admitted free.
1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. $2
