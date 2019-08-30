The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, will have its Greek festival Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 1-11 p.m. Friday and  Saturday. A drive-through will be open noon until 8 pm. both days. The  festivall shares the culture, food, and traditions of the Greek ethnic people with the community. Admission costs $2 for adults, children 12 and younger are admitted free.

1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. $2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments