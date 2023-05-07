For the second consecutive year, UnityPoint Health® has been recognized as one of the nation’s top places to work in healthcare by a national industry publication. I’m honored to be part of a strong, values-oriented culture led by our amazing team members.

Our nurses are at the heart of that culture. They are the largest segment of our team member population, making a difference every day. Together, we achieve a greater impact for our patients and communities than any of us could hope to reach alone. We have a solid mission and set of values, a strong nursing workforce, and a reputation as a great place to work.

During National Nurses Week May 6-12, we celebrate the very special contributions of our nurses and the unique stories that called them into healthcare. That calling unites us whether we’re caring at the bedside, in someone’s home or in our communities.

Nurses are often the first smiling faces patients meet and the last ones they see before going home. Every day, they make a difference in people’s lives whether it’s delivering medications, caring for a wound, lending an ear or advocating for our patients’ health. Despite a continued challenging healthcare landscape, I’ve never been prouder to serve alongside these wonderful people.

Our team continues to tackle new challenges head-on, providing the care patients need to heal and once again thrive in their communities. Our nurses really step up to advocate for patients and their families.

UnityPoint Health has made a concentrated effort to invest in its team members, offering traditional benefits, opportunities for personal growth and development, recognition and well-being resources. And it shows.

Our nurses are endless caregivers. They do a wonderful job of not just caring for patients, but for each other, too.

Nurses are the key to helping us improve our systems, by catching potential events before they happen and preventing events from happening elsewhere.

Nursing is one of the greatest professions on Earth. For many, it's a calling to servanthood, and a career that combines science with the ability to care for each other. It's why we celebrate our nurses, not just during Nurses Week, but every day. No matter the role or the setting, we want to give a huge "Thank You" to all UnityPoint Health nurses for everything they do!

There are many traits we recognize in today’s modern nurse. A stellar few come to mind: self-sacrifice, resiliency and unwavering commitment. These traits have all withstood the test of time. The amazing people featured here embody all these traits. Their knowledge and expertise enhance the quality of clinical care and patient outcomes, but most importantly, this year’s honored nurses reflect the heart of health care. They are among our most trusted professionals, admired by their patients, communities and the healthcare organizations they serve. And when our nurses provide amazing care, you can get back to the busy life you love.