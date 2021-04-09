Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat opens in-person in May

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat in Wheatland is offering online programs and will open for in-person retreats in May.

The retreat, owned by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Davenport, was founded in the early 1990s, with its first focus on adult faith formation.

• To register by email contact: olpretreat@gmail.com or call 563-336-8414.

• To register online and learn more about Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat visit www.theprairieretreat.org. For online retreats we will send an email to you with a zoom link.

Circle of Life: Spring; online; April 20, 10-11:30 a.m.; led by Sr. Linda Greenwood, OSF; fee, $20.

Practical Mindfulness: Pockets of Peace in a Pandemic World; online, April 21, 9 a.m. to noon; led by Miriam Prichard; fee, $20.

Ecumenical Prayer Service: Earth Day; online; April 27, 7-8:30 p.m.; outreach event; led by ministers of the area; no fee.

Mother’s Day Mass at The Prairie; in-person; May 5, 10 a.m.; led by Fr. Dennis Martin; no fee.